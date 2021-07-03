Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEERSINGH Ranveer Singh to make his TV debut with quiz show The Big Picture

After leaving fans mesmerized with his brilliant performances in Bollywood movies, Ranveer Singh is all set to make his TV debut. The actor will be seen as the host of a quiz show called The Big Picture. The show will air on Colors TV and fans will get the first glimpse of the show on Saturday evening at 6:45 pm. The show is about knowledge and visual memory and viewers will be able to play and win the show from the comfort of their home.

Colors TV shared the first poster of the show, announcing Ranveer's TV debut and wrote, "Ab dil dhadkega, seetiyan bhi bajegi kyunki aa rahe hain Ranveer, TV par apna rang jamane. Watch Ranveer's debut on TV today at 6.45 PM only on #Colors."

Ranveer joins the likes of generation-defining superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan as a TV show host. The Big Picture is likely to air on TV in August.

Talking about his small screen debut, Ranveer Singh said in a statement, "In my journey as an artiste, the urge to experiment and explore has been constant. Indian cinema has undeniably given me everything – it’s been a platform for me to excel and showcase my skills as an actor, and I have been fortunate to get immense love from the people of India. Now, I look to connect with them in an extremely unique and engaging way through my television debut with Colors’ The Big Picture. The proposition of introducing India to a 'now' generation quiz show sealed the deal for me."

On a related note, Ranveer Singh has an interesting line-up of films in the coming months. His upcoming films are Kapil Dev's biopic '83, "YRF's Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Karan Johar's multi-starrer period draam Takht and Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. He will also be seen in the Akshay Kumar-starrer "Sooryavanshi".