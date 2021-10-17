Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORS Ranveer Singh gets teary-eyed after hearing contestant's story on The Big Picture | WATCH

Ranveer Singh who made his TV debut with The Big Picture on October 16. In the second episode of the visual-based reality show, Ranveer Singh went through a roller coater ride of emotions after hearing a story of Abhay Singh, a teacher from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. The contestant talked about how his father died when he was just seven. Ranveer was left teary eyed after hearing about Abhay’s hardships. Abhay said that his father had one last dying wish to ensure that Abhay takes care of the family.

After that Ranveer also spoke to his family over a video call and showered praises about her son.

Take a look:

Earlier, Ranveer had revealed that he has been shortlisting names for his future baby. Ranveer spilled the beans on his plans to become a dad. In the clip, the quiz show host was seen talking about his marriage and future kids.

Before the show got aired, Ranveer shared a sizzling picture of himself and captioned it as, "Ranveer ke pasine kyu chhoot rahe hain (Why is Ranveer sweating so much)? A) Woh abhi abhi steam room se nikale hain (He just left the steam room) B) Unka aaj raat television debut hai (He is making his television debut tonight) C) Unki jismani garmi (body heat) zyada hai D) Woh hot yoga ka prayaas kar rahe hain (He is practising hot yoga)."

Speaking about the concept of the show, the contestants are asked to answer 12 visual based questions, the answer of which they have to give within 60 seconds by pressing the buzzer. For every correct response, they will get an opportunity to win big. The Big Picture premiered on October 16, 2021, at 8 pm and air every Saturday – Sunday on COLORS and stream on Voot and Jio TV.