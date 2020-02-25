Tuesday, February 25, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Tv News
  5. Rannvijay Singha enjoys fun time with daughter at kids' fest

Rannvijay Singha enjoys fun time with daughter at kids' fest

Several images doing rounds on the Internet showcase Rannvijay Singha striking a merry pose with daughter and wife Prianka at the festival.  

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: February 25, 2020 17:20 IST
Rannvijay Singha enjoys fun time with daughter at kids' fest

Rannvijay Singha enjoys fun time with daughter at kids' fest

Celebrities like Rannvijay Singha, Tannaz Irani, Barkha Sengupta, and Mohammad Iqbal Khan, among others, were spotted having a fun time with their children at Nickelodeon Windmill Festival in Mumbai. The festival aimed at providing a wholesome experience for toddlers, pre-teens, and parents. It took place on February 22 and February 23 at Mumbai's JioWorld Garden.

"The festival had a variety of activities for all age group kids from a dance workshop to live parade. I really had a good time with my daughter and she had a lot of fun. Such events can create some unforgettable moments and one should actively participate. I am looking forward to such festivals where I can spend some quality time with my family," Rannvijay, who attended the gala with daughter Kainaat, said.

The two-day event offered over 50 workshops that were specially curated and designed to cater to various age groups across interests like beat-boxing, robotics, Lego workshops, stop motion animation, aeronautics, karate and kick-boxing, storytelling, doodle art and many more.

Also, several images are doing the rounds on the Internet is one where Rannvijay strikes a merry pose with daughter and wife Prianka at the festival.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Write a comment

Namste Trump

Top News

Latest News