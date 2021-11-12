Rani Mukerji admits having 'huge crush' on Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/APATEL0708, INSTA/_RANIMUKERJI Rani Mukerji, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji, who will appear as a special guest on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', opens up about the people in the industry she has had a crush on. During a conversation with the show's host, Rani revealed that she had a huge crush on Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. She also talked about doing romantic scenes with them and how she used to feel.

Rani recalls: "I was nervous doing romantic scenes with Aamir and Shah Rukh for 'Ghulam' and 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. I was then 16 or 17 years old and I had previously watched Aamir and Shah Rukh on the silver screen. My heart started beating faster after I first saw Aamir in 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak'. And after watching Shahrukh in 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge', I felt like, you know, what we call 'young crush'."

Rani is coming on the chat show to promote her movie 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'. Besides her, it features Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. The film is directed and written by Varun V. Sharma. It is a sequel to 2005 film 'Bunty Aur Babli', which featured Abhishek Bachchan along with Rani.

In the upcoming film, Rani will be seen playing the 'Fashion Queen of Fursatgunj'. Babli's sartorial choices are over-the-top and eccentric. Bunty is supportive of his wife's efforts but not necessarily in agreement with her loud fashion choices.

Talking about the same, Rani in a statement said: "Vimmy is bored being just a housewife in a small town. She knows she is talented, she is the OG Babli, a smart woman who pulled off incredible cons! Though she is happy in her marriage, she craves more, she craves the thrill and being the center of attention. She was always into fashion and so, she decided to pursue that."

She added: "Her fashion choices are loud, colourful, and happy because that's what her personality is and I must say she relishes the fact that people in Fursatgunj look up to her. People in this village are not exposed to fashion at all and Babli becomes the Fashion Queen of Fursatgunj."

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.