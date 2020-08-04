Ramayan's Sita is eagerly waiting for Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: Feels like Diwali has come early this year

Image Source : DIPIKA CHIKHLIA/ INSTAGRAM "Feels like Diwali has come early this year," Dipika Chikhlia wrote in her caption.

Dipika Chikhlia who played the role of Sita in historic show Ramayan took to Instagram to share an 'emotional' post ahead of the Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan. The actress wrote that the long wait is now over and she is excited about tomorrow's spectacular experience. PM Narendra Modi will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5. PM Modi will use a 40-kg silver brick to lay the foundation stone. 175 eminent personalities are expected to be present at the grand ceremony.

"Yesterday was Rakshabandhan,....could not celebrate like every year....normally I would go over to to my brother's home and tie rakhi to my brother and tie lumba to my Bhabhi...spend the day...have lunch with my mum, bhai and bhabhi...yesterday just passed away calling up my brothers to wish them and hoping for better days to come..Tomorrow is Ram janmabhumi shilanyas...the long wait is finally over.....Ramlala is coming back home...it’s going to be a spectacular experience....feels like diwali has come early this year....just getting emotional thinking about it all....eagerly waiting for tomorrow," she captioned her picture.

For the unversed, popular mythological show Ramayan was re-telecast on Doordarshan during the lockdown. The show broke all the records and got immense love from the audience once again.

