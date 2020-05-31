Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIPIKACHIKHLIA Ramayan's Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia reveals how she met her real life Ram and husband Hemant Topiwala

With the re-run of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, a lot of names attached to show rose to fame once again including that of actress Dipika Chikhlia who played the role of Sita in the mythological drama. People want to know each and every detail related to the actors who were a part of the show. Similar was the case with Dipika who keeps on treating her fans on social media by sharing throwback photos from the shoot days as well as her gorgeous photos. There were many who wanted to know about her real husband and for those, she shared a few pictures and videos and spoke about her love story with her real-life Ram-- Hemant Topiwala.

A few days back, she teaser her fans by sharing a photo from her wedding album in which she can be seen in the attire of a bride putting 'varmala' on Hemant. Alongside her photo, Dipika wrote, "Just wondering do you ever want to know how I met my husband #husband #wife#marraige#live# #faith#trust#love#life#bind#actor#actress#beautiful-life#happiness#god#blessings."

Next came in the extensive post about how the two of them met alongside a beautiful photo of Dipika in bridal avatar. Sharing their love story, she wrote, "All of you know how sita met ram I thought to let you in on a secret as to how I met my Real life Ram . ..my husband's family has been manufacturing and selling traditional Indian cosmetics under the name of Shingar since 1961....my very first movie that I did was Sun Meri Laila and in the film there was a scene where I model for an ad film and that ad film was for Shingar Kajal....when we were shooting for the ad scene, Hemant came on the set to watch the shoot....that's when we first met...After that we both got busy with our lives but we both were on each other's mind till we finally met again...to be contd... #marraige#bond#actor#movie#1st#faith#trustbeive."

And today was the day when she made yet another post which happened to be a video of her husband's cosmetic brand's TV commercial. She captioned the same, "This was the add shot for his brand ,product was kaajal ...still making kaajal and bindi ,kumkum ....so wat happened on sets.. ...to continue."

Recently, she informed her fans about her fake account on Twitter, Dipika Chikhlia wrote, "This is a fake account on insta ..asking for donation please beware . @instagram" The fake account had around 4,766 followers. After the actress reported it to Instagram, it has been deactivated. Check out-

This is a fake account on insta ..asking for donation please beware . @instagram pic.twitter.com/fkQ1Ri4mXk — Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala (@ChikhliaDipika) May 20, 2020

Dipika Chikhlia has been enjoying the stardom which the re-run of Ramayan has brought back. On the other hand, the actress will soon be seen in the role of Sarojini Naidu in her biopic. Sharing the poster of the same, she wrote, "Swatantra ki nayika ki ek unkahi kahaani."

She was last seen in the 2019 film Bala, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar.

