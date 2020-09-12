Ramayan's Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia's mother passes away, says 'loss of parent cannot go by easily'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@DIPIKACHIKHLIATOPIWALA Ramayan's Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia's mother passes away

Dipika Chikhlia, who played the role of Sita in the popular mythological show Ramayan, has lost her mother. The actress took to her social media to share her tragic loss with her fans. The actress wrote, "'Loss of your parent is a grief one cannot go by easily" and captioned it "Mum RIP".

After Dipika shared the news, her friends and fans offered their condolences and asked her to stay strong. One user wrote, "Mam your mother's goodness, her caring,and her wisdom live on-like a legacy of love that will always be with you. May that love surround you now and bring you peace." Another said, "Ohh....sad to hear this mam......may her soul rest in peace....and lots of courage to you and the family members...to overcome this loss" "Dipika chikhlia topiwala ma'am so sad news . I can really feel your feelings...may her soul rest peace... ma'am hm apka dard kam nahi kar sakte hai but hm sb hmesha apke satth hai," commented another.

Dipika Chikhlia came back into the limelight as Doordarshan aired Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan during the lockdown on a huge public request. After then, she shared many BTS moments and pictures from the sets of the show. Dipika earlier shared a memory of shooting for a scene with a snake. Dipika revealed that the actor shot for a vanvaas scene under a tree while a big fat snake was hung on it.

Sharing the photo, Dipika wrote, "There is a story behind this scene ....so I shared ...we were busy with the shoot, learning lines and so on...the day was as normal as could be, after the scene got over our cameraman Ajit naik (cinematography) came to tell us please vacate the place and don’t stand underneath the tree and we were wondering all the three actors as to what was the hurry and why so abrupt"

She added, "he asked all the technicians also to clear the field ..sagar Saab was also wondering what happened ...and then he pointed out to a huge fat snake on the tree and what followed after that was we all RAN for our life.. sooo many memories."

While actress Dipika is overwhelmed with the amount of love she has been receiving after Ramayan's comeback, she expressed her disappointment in terms of the remuneration the actors' received for Ramayan. Earlier, in an interview with Spotboye, she said, "I am not asking for any award in this conversation with you, but am definitely going to point it out. Now, the way the Modi government has once again brought the Ramayana serial to the world, the world has also given love. Now if Modi Ji feels that Ramayana's team has done some work in culture and literature, then they should think about honouring us with Padma awards.” She also talked about the team receiving neither royalty, “This contribution of ours received neither any respect nor royalty. This is not correct. I am saying this today because people are listening to us today. We should get a good royalty"

