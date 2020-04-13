Ramayan's Raavan aka Arvind Trivedi gets emotional and join hands after watching 'Sita apaharan.' Watch video

Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' which aired in 1987-1988 was a television adaptation of the Indian Hindu epic of the same name. It was one of those game-changing shows which made people hook to their television screens every time it aired. Sunday mornings were never the same for families in India after the first episode of the mythological show got aired. Amid the 21 day lockdown in the country, the public broadcaster Doordarshan decided to bring it back and everyone started searching for the original actors who played the crucial roles. In the wake of the same, a video has been doing rounds on social media where veteran actor Arvind Trivedi who played the character of Raavan in the show is seen watching the show.

In the video, the Gujrati actor, who became a household name all over India playing Raavan got emotional while watching the re-run of the popular mythological serial. Trivedi, who is in his eighties now, is seen watching the 'Sita Apaharan' (Kidnapping of Sita) episode with great attention. The video has gone viral on the internet. In the video, Trivedi folds his hands in the end. The scene got him very emotional, as per a report by timesofindia.indiatimes.com.

The show's impact was such that the actors associated with the show, continue to live under the shadow of their characters, with people remembering them for the roles they played in the show, which narrated the life story of Lord Ram and Sita.

The role of Ram was played by Arun Govil, Sita played by Deepika Chikhalia, Lakshman was played by Sunil Lahiri, and Hanuman by late Dara Singh. It also featured Sanjay Jog, late Vijay Arora, Sameer Rajda, late Mulraj Rajda, and late Lalita Pawar. A picture shared by Dipika on Instagram shows all the star cast posing for the camera. Have a look:

-With IANS inputs

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage