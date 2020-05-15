Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNIL_LAHRI Ramayan's Lakshman aka Sunil Lahri's BTS photo with director Ramanand Sagar, Ram Arun Govil goes viral

Actor Sunil Lahiri, who played the role of Lakshaman in the popular mythological drama Ramayan has been sharing many photos from the sets with the fans. Recently, he took to Instagram to share a BTS picture featuring director Ramanand Sagar's son and actor Arun Govil who played the role of Ram in the TV show. The photo also features Saghar's grandson. Sunil has been re-living the days of shooting and his social media is loaded with many memories with his co-stars.

Sunil shared the faded photo and wrote, "Pic. From set of Ramayan Sagar Sahib son Subhash Nagar and grandson Jyoti Sagar." It shows Arun and Sunil in their Ram-Lakshman attire as Ramanand Sagar's son Subhash and his grandson Jyoti Sagar pose with them.

Earlier, Sunil Lahri had shared the photos of the entire star cast and crew of Ramayan on Instagram and had said, "Most iconic & rear photo of Ramayan where entire star cast technicians maker director writer everybody is together."

While Sunil Lahri became a popular name with Ramayan, not many people know that he didn't want to play the iconic role in the beginning. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor also opened up about his feelings when he was not happy in the beginning of the show and said, "I wasn’t very happy in the beginning when I was doing Ramayan because I lost a lot of film work because of this commitment. Today, I am happy because even after so many years people believe, recognise and are talking about it; it is more than what it was earlier."

After a successful re-run on Doordarshan, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan is being telecasted on Star Plus currently. The show made a comeback on the TV screens after huge demand of fans during the lockdown. It received so much love that the show became the world's most-watched show, defeating Game of Thrones as well as The Big Bang Theory. Earlier, it had even recorded itself in the Limca Book of Records as "the most-watched mythological serial in the world" till June 2003.

