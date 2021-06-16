Ramayan's Ram aka Arun Govil mourns co-actor Chandrashekhar's demise: I will miss you

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ARUNGOVIL12 Ramayan's Ram aka Arun Govil mourns co-actor Chandrashekhar's demise

Veteran actor Chandrashekhar passed away on Wednesday morning due to age-related ailments at the age of 98. The actor played the role of 'mahamantri' in Ramanand Sagar's most popular mythological drama Ramayan. He breathed his last around 7 am at his residence. The news of his death saddened Ram aka actor Arun Govil. Taking to Twitter, Govil shared a picture of Chandrashekhar from the show and said that he will miss him. The veteran actor Chandrashekhar played Arya Sumant, King Dasharatha’s Prime Minister.

Arun Govil tweeted, "Shri Chandrashekhar ji, who played the character of Mahamantri Sumantra in Ramayana, has passed away today. May he get peace and salvation, this is my prayer to Lord Ram. sir i will miss you very much."

Chandrashekhar's son and producer Ashok Shekhar told PTI, "He passed away in his sleep in the presence of family. The way he wanted. He had no health issues, it was just his age.

He lived a good life." The veteran actor's last rites will be held at Juhu's Pawan Hans crematorium in the evening, he added.

Born in Hyderabad, Chandrashekhar started out as a junior artiste in the film industry in the early 1950s, before bagging his first film in the leading role with V Shantaram's "Surang" in 1954. He went on to star in movies including "Kavi", "Mastana", "Basant Bahaar", "Kaali Topi Laal Rumaal", and "Barsaat Ki Raat".

In 1964, he made his production and directorial debut with "Cha Cha Cha", featuring veteran actor Helen in her first leading role. In 1987, Chandrashekhar starred as Arya Sumant, King Dasharatha's prime minister on the DD mythological show "Ramayan", directed by Ramanand Sagar.

Chandrashekhar, who appeared in more than 250 movies throughout his career till the early 1990s, also briefly assisted writer-filmmaker Gulzar between 1972-1976 on his directorials like "Parichay", "Koshish", "Achanak", "Aandhi", "Khushboo" and "Mausam".

The veteran actor is survived by three children.

(With PTI inputs)