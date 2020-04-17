Ramayan's Lakshman aka Sunil Lahri has romanced Smita Patil in Bollywood movie. Check out rare photos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ramayan's Lakshman aka Sunil Lahri has romanced Smita Patil in Bollywood movie

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan made a comeback on the small screen after fans' huge demand during the coronavirus lockdown. Soon after it started broadcasting on Doordarshan again, it broke all the records when it comes to viewership. Actors like Arun Govil who played, Ram, Dipika Chikhlia who played Sita, Dara Singh who played Hanuman have started trending on social media once again. Sunil Lahri, who played the role of Lakshman in the mythological drama has been garnering much attention these days. From viral memes to being the national crush at the moment, Lahri is the talk of the town everywhere.

While fans are enjoying his Lakshman avatar on TV, not many know that Sunil Lahri has worked in Bollywood movies as well. The actor featured in a film with beautiful actress Smita Patil and won many hearts. Sunil Lahri stepped into films in 1980 and made his Bollywood debut with the film The Naxalites. In this film, the actor was seen romancing Smita Patil. After this, he had also appeared in films like Aai Barsaat and Baharon Ke Manzil.

Sunil Lahri's rare and old photo

Twitterati has been coming up with hilarious memes on Lakshman aka Sunil Lahri's character from the Ramayan, sometimes calling him the 'original angry young man' and other times appreciating his witty dialogues. Reacting to how he has been taking it, the actor told KoiMoi, “I have seen many memes that a lot of people have sent. Even my brother’s children in the house send me the memes. I am liking it. I am enjoying it. It’s said that you are popular and that’s why they make these memes. I am honoured. I feel honoured to be a part of the memes."

Sarcasm, savage, beffiting replys started after 2000



People before that:

Laxman #Ramayan pic.twitter.com/jhe8iDfVnF — i@mPritesh (@Pritesh18638863) April 13, 2020

Talking about TV serials, Sunil Lahiri has worked in many serials like Vikram-Betal and ParamVir Chakra'. In the Param Vir Chakra, Sunil Lahiri was seen playing the role of second lieutenant Ram Raghuba Rane.

