Ramayan's Kumbhkaran wins hearts for his speech to Raavan, Netizen praise him and trend #Kumbhkaran

The ongoing coronavirus lockdown has given a treat to the fans in terms of the popular mythological series Doordarshan being re-telecast on Doordarshan. The show created, written, and directed by Ramanand Sagar ran from 1987-1988 and was a game-changer that made many hooked to the screens. Its impact is so much that even now people are watching every episode of the same and remembering their favourite character and writing about it on social media. One similar incident that caught our attention was the arrival of Raavan's brother Kumbhkaran's appearance on the screen. There were people who appreciated his speech to his brother while others compared themselves to Kumbhkaran who used to sleep and eat for 6 months each.

Apart from the memes and the jokes that were shared, there were some who appreciated him for being a true brother as he was the one who made Raavan remember about his defeat which would come to him after the 'Sita apaharan.' There was much discussion about the character on social media that hashtag #Kumbhkaran started trending on top. Have a look at how Netizens reacted on the web:

Sacrificed life for brother #kumbhkaran winning hearts of everyone and trending at no 1 pic.twitter.com/saBO1ESLU7 — Digvijay (@DJ_RATHOD81) April 13, 2020

You can troll him for his laziness.



But we can't deny he won our heart with his speech .#Kumbhkaran pic.twitter.com/d6sHhJXR1q — Rahul kumar (@creativekumar_) April 13, 2020

And the most preferred speech delivery goes to #Kumbhkaran#Ramayan pic.twitter.com/1ijLdEX0N2 — Maruti Nandan Ojha (@ojha_maruti) April 13, 2020

This man has earned so much respect in our heart...



A man with intellectual and courage to speak truth...#Kumbhkaran #Ramayan pic.twitter.com/ZLw4eddYGl — Amit Sharma 🇮🇳 (@amiitsharma12) April 13, 2020

#Kumbhkaran Now it's time to became #Kumbhkaran and stay in home to save our life from corona virus...so take rest 👍👍🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/vPHo8KytTE — Harsh Sanatn (@HSanatn) April 13, 2020

The role of Ram was played by Arun Govil, Sita played by Deepika Chikhalia, Lakshman was played by Sunil Lahiri, and Hanuman by late Dara Singh. It also featured Sanjay Jog, late Vijay Arora, Sameer Rajda, late Mulraj Rajda, and late Lalita Pawar. The impact was such that the actors associated with the show, continue to live under the shadow of their characters, with people remembering them for the roles they played in the show

