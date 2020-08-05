Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ramayan's Arun Govil shares feelings ahead of Ayodhya Ram Mandir's bhoomi pujan: Lucky to witness this day

Today is finally the day when the bhummi pujan of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir will take place. Every street not just in Ayodhya but in the rest of the country was seen illuminated with earthen lamps ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony. Meanwhile, various celebrities are also expressing their happiness on the great event. One amongst those was actor Arun Govil who is widely remembered as Lord Ram from Ramanand Sagar's mythological show Ramayan. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "अयोध्या में राम मंदिर के लिए वर्षों तक लगातार संघर्ष करने वाले वरिष्ठजन और आगे उस लड़ाई को भूमिपूजन तक लेकर आने वाले सभी रामभक्तों को मेरा कोटि कोटि नमन. आप सबके महान प्रयासों से ही हमें ये दिन देखने का‌ सौभाग्य मिल रहा है. जय श्रीराम."

This translates to, "My best wishes to the people who have been continuously fighting for the Ram temple in Ayodhya for years and all the devotees who brought that fight to Bhoomipujan. With the great efforts of yours, we have become fortunate to see this day. Jai Shree Ram."

Have a look:

अयोध्या में राममंदिर के लिए वर्षों तक लगातार संघर्ष करने वाले वरिष्ठजन और आगे उस लड़ाई को भूमिपूजन तक लेकर आने वाले सभी रामभक्तों को मेरा कोटि कोटि नमन। आप सबके महान प्रयासों से ही हमें ये दिन देखने का‌ सौभाग्य मिल रहा है। जय श्रीराम 🙏@PTI_News@ANI — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) August 4, 2020

Dipika Chikhlia who played the role of Sita in historic show wrote, "Yesterday was Rakshabandhan,....could not celebrate like every year....normally I would go over to to my brother's home and tie rakhi to my brother and tie lumba to my Bhabhi...spend the day...have lunch with my mum, bhai and bhabhi...yesterday just passed away calling up my brothers to wish them and hoping for better days to come..Tomorrow is Ram janmabhumi shilanyas...the long wait is finally over.....Ramlala is coming back home...it’s going to be a spectacular experience....feels like diwali has come early this year....just getting emotional thinking about it all....eagerly waiting for tomorrow."

People also lit diyas on the banks of Saryu river as part of the 'deepotsava' celebrations in the temple town which will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries arrive today for the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony of the Ram Temple.

The entire Ayodhya has been decked up and massive preparations have been made for this occasion with a festive air.

