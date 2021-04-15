Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAM KAPOOR Ram Kapoor pens emotional note as he mourns demise of his father Anil 'Billy' Kapoor

Actor Ram Kapoor's father and business tycoon Anil Kapoor passed on April 12 after fighting a long battle with cancer. He was 74 years old. The Bde Acche Lagte Hain actor mourned the demise of his father and penned a heartfelt note on his Instagram. Ram shared a hoarding created by Amul as a tribute to Anil Kapoor. He thanked them and wrote, "Truly speechless at the tribute that Amul has made for my father. You were a true legend dad. I miss you so much. Rest in peace."

In the picture, Amul girl can be seen sitting next to Anil's caricature in a place that looks like an office. The Hoarding read, "You will always be part of our Famuly. Anil (Billy) Kapoor [1947 - 2021]."

Ram Kapoor's wife and actress Gautami Kapoor also paid her tribute and shared the news of her father-in-law passing away with her fans and followers on social media. The actress wrote, "Dad ... you live in our hearts forever .... RIP ... to the strongest, toughest man I ever knew.. love you(sic)"

Ram Kapoor's father, Anil was fondly called 'Billy' and he was the chairman of emeritus at DraftFCB+ Ulka. Amul was a client of this advertising agency. Iconic brands like Amul, Santoor, Tata Indica, to name a few prospered under his leadership.

