Ram Kapoor pens emotional note as he mourns demise of his father Anil 'Billy' Kapoor

Actor Ram Kapoor's father and business tycoon Anil Kapoor passed on April 12 after fighting a long battle with cancer. He was 74 years old. The Bde Acche Lagte Hain actor mourned the demise of his father and penned a heartfelt note on his Instagram. Ram shared a hoarding created by Amul as a tribute to Anil Kapoor. He thanked them and wrote, "Truly speechless at the tribute that Amul has made for my father. You were a true legend dad. I miss you so much. Rest in peace."
In the picture, Amul girl can be seen sitting next to Anil's caricature in a place that looks like an office. The Hoarding read, "You will always be part of our Famuly. Anil (Billy) Kapoor [1947 - 2021]."
Ram Kapoor's wife and actress Gautami Kapoor also paid her tribute and shared the news of her father-in-law passing away with her fans and followers on social media. The actress wrote, "Dad ... you live in our hearts forever .... RIP ... to the strongest, toughest man I ever knew.. love you(sic)"
Ram Kapoor's father, Anil was fondly called 'Billy' and he was the chairman of emeritus at DraftFCB+ Ulka. Amul was a client of this advertising agency. Iconic brands like Amul, Santoor, Tata Indica, to name a few prospered under his leadership.
