Rakhi Sawant shocked over Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal spat, says 'I have lost trust in love & marriage'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN MEHRA/YOGEN SHAH Rakhi Sawant shocked over Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal spat

The news of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor Karan Mehra getting arrested for assaulting wife Nisha Rawal came as a shock to everyone. The television actor, who played the role of Naitik Singhania, got bail hours after his arrest. The Mumbai police registered a case against the actor after a spat between the couple on Monday night (May 31). On Wednesday, Rakhi Sawant expressed shock over the incident and said that she no longer believes in love or marriage.

In a video posted by Yogen Shah on Instagram, Rakhi said, "Han Karan ka yaar... mera bhi Pyaar se bharosa uth gaya hai. Ab mera shaadi par se bharosa uth gaya. Dono hi mere friend hai. Hum sabh saath mein America gaye the. Mai toh khudhi shock hun. Hum log ek hi building mein rehte the. Jo dono ek doosre se itna pyar karte the, ek doosre se itna pyaar karte the. Nisha kitna karvachauth karti thi, hath mein mehndi lagai thi, mere bhi hath mein lagayi thi. Oh my God. I can't believe yaar"

Rakhi has called Nisha a soft person and Karan a soft-spoken person.

Meanwhile, Nisha had filed a complaint in the Goregaon (Mumbai) police station alleging that after an argument, Karan pushed her against a wall, and hurt her head. However, Karan claimed that Nisha herself hurt her, is bipolar and is demanding huge alimony. On Monday night, Karan was arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife but was released on bail later. Later in the day, during a press conference, Nisha accused Karan of having an affair and beating her.

Karan has reacted to the allegations saying he is being framed by Nisha. He also added that his son Kavish "is not safe" with her.

For those unversed, Karan and Nisha, who have been married for 9 years and known each other for 14 years. They have a son Kavish. The two met on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and fell in love. They tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their son in 2017.

Also check: Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal spat: Throwback to the couple's happy days with son Kavish [In Pics]