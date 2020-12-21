Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh: A film on our marriage will do better than other films

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKHISAWANT Rakhi Sawant

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh says a film can be made on their love story and marriage. He also came down heavily on season 14 housemates Nikki Tamboli and Manu Punjabi for using foul language against his wife on the show. Rakhi married Ritesh, a businessman, on July 28, 2019 in the city. Their wedding photos went viral on the internet in no time.

"I would say that she is the best wife because she has been so considerate with me. I thought that announcing our marriage would affect my business because I was holding two to three defence projects and I was also doing a project in the aerospace sector, in which I was connected with the government," Ritesh told IANS in a telephonic interview.

"I feel that our marriage can be made into a film. It will do better than other films," he declared.

Recalling his romance with Rakhi, Ritesh said: "It was love at first sight for us, and before that we didn't meet each other. We used to talk on phone, and then we met each other and got married within two to three days. I told Rakhi that our pictures should not be leaked anywhere in the media or social media, and as an ideal wife, she followed that. Rakhi is like a small child and, to be honest, the kind of love and affection she has showered on me and my family, she has won my family's heart after our marriage. She is like an angel to me and I don't think I could pay her debt in the next seven births."

Asked why he felt the need to open up before the marriage at this point of time, he said: "I decided to talk to the media because I want to support her. I think she has the potential to win the show. She is being misrepresented in the show and her true side is not being shown. So, I wanted people of India to know her story. We did a very formal marriage ceremony and she has been with me through thick and thin."

Would he enter the Bigg Boss house to be with Rakhi? "Yes definitely! She wants me to come in front of the camera, so if I am given an opportunity to enter the Bigg Boss house, I will definitely go there to support her," Ritesh replied.

Rakhi Sawant, who entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a challenger, has hogged the limelight with her antics so far. Fans have lauded her for raising the entertainment quotient on the reality show.