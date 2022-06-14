Rakhi Sawant returns to Instagram; cries inconsolably saying ex-husband Ritesh hacked her account

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKHI SAWANT Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant is back on Instagram! In a video doing rounds on Instagram, the 'Pardesiya' actress was seen crying inconsolably outside Oshiwara police station in Mumbai. She revealed she was at the police station to file a complaint against her ex-husband Ritesh Singh, who she claimed hacked her social media accounts. The actress was accompanied by her boyfriend Adil Khan. Rakhi revealed 'Ritesh is jealous of her boyfriend Adil and he wanted to destroy her (Rakhi) life because she has moved on, now.'

Rakhi Sawant returns to Instagram

On Sunday, Rakhi informed her Instagram followers that her account was restored. Sharing a picture which read 'I am back, she wrote, "Hello everyone, I am back on my Instagram. After all the nonsense which happened to me last night. Thank u. Love and love." Soon after her post, Ridhima Pandit commented, "Yayieee." Rakhi's ex-boyfriend Abhishek Awasthi said, "Welcome back Rockstar."

Rakhi Sawant's media interaction

Rakhi told paps, "I have come to the police station because my ex-husband Ritesh is troubling me a lot. He has hacked my Instagram and Facebook accounts. Why is he troubling me, mai usko bilkul trouble ni karti... Instagram pe voh mera abusing language likh raha hai, hmeri gandi video, nude video daal sakta hai. He has clearly told me that he will destroy me...."

Further, she added "He is writing nasty stuff on my account about Colors TV. They will think I am writing it. He wants me to get banned by the channel and ruin my relationship with Salman Khan Bhai. He tells me that last time, you got to enter Bigg Boss because of me, now I will see how you will enter Bigg Boss with Adil. He is using abusive language on Instagram."

For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant had first introduced Ritesh Singh on Bigg Boss 15, revealing that she married him secretly three years ago.

