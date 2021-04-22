Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKHISAWANT Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya 'catwalks' in hospital post cancer operation, Bigg Boss 14 contestant shares video

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant took a sigh of relief when her mother Jaya Sawant's cancer operation got successful. A few days back, a video of the actress went viral on the internet in which she was seen thanking Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and brother Sohail Khan for their love and support. Ever since Rakhi came out of the reality show, she rushed to the hospital to be with her mother who is now cancer-free. She has been quite active on her social media and sharing updates with her fans. Yet again, she did the same and shared a video of her mom straight from the hospital. In the same, she can be seen walking with the help of her doctor.

Captioning the same, Rakhi wrote alongside the video, "Mom ka in catwalk and Hospital." As soon as she shared the same, many of her fans got emotional and filled in their best wishes in the comments section. Actress Zareen Khan also commented on the clip and wrote, "Wishing your mommy a speedy recovery."

In the clip, Rakhi is heard saying in Hindi: "Today is my mother's operation for cancer and I am so happy. Now, you don't have to take anymore tension mom. The cancer will be out of your body permanently."

Rakhi's mother Jaya then thanked Salman for the support he has shown. "I would like to say namaskar to Salman Khan. I used to pray to Jesus that I have no money. I will die like this and my god sent Salman Khan as an angel in my life. He stood by us and helped me with my operation. His entire family is standing by me. I would like to thank you and your family," said Jaya, addressing Salman.

She added: "I pray that you and your family never face any kind of struggle. I pray that you move much ahead. Thank you Salman Khan."

On the professional front, Rakhi was last seen in the Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 14.

