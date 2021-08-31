Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/RAKHISAWANT Rakhi Sawant gets nose surgery done after getting hurt by Jasmin Bhasin in Bigg Boss 14. Watch video

Rakhi Sawant is one personality who is popular for her controversial stints. She was last seen as a participant in the reality show Bigg Boss 14. Her friendships, tasks and fights with contestants made her one of the most popular and loved contestants of the season. During the same, she got into a massive fight with Jasmin Bhasin who accidentally hit her and hurt her nose leaving her in extreme pain. Well now, she has finally gone through surgery with the help of her trusted doctor. Rakhi who is quite active on her social media took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about the painful process to fix her nose.

Taking to the application, Rakhi wrote alongside the video, "Thank you @drjiteshdshetty Meri Nose #biggboss14 me hurt ho gayi thi. Itna hurt hua mujhe par except ek ya do logo ke kisi ne nahi diya mera saath. #Biggboss khatam hone ke baad @drjiteshdshetty ne operate Kia aur ab mein bahot khush hoon - pain se mukt hoon - thank you for your prayers fans and friends #rakhisawant #nosesurgery."

Have a look:

A lot of people reacted to her post. A person wrote, "Yah dekhte to Nikki tamboli aur Jasmine se nafrat ho gaya tha humko," while another one commented, "Is dard ke baad bhi rakhi ne entertain krna nhi chhoda bigg Boss me..you are really nice Rakhi."

Meanwhile, she recently graced the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT. She has been very actively sharing her views and opinions on the show and the contestants of the season. She recently shared a video with Urfi after the elimination of Zeeshan Khan from the show. Rakhi wrote, "Zeeshan is out he’s injured big boss please take him back I am requesting y Biggest OTT Do you watch bigg boss on Voot.'

Speaking about the new season of the show, it features celebs like Musskan Jattana, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Pratik Sehajpal, Neha Bhasin, Milind Gaba, Akshara Singh and Divya Agarwal as participants.