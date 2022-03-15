Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Ritesh brutally trolled for posting her video; netizens ask 'chahte kya ho?'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Rakhi Sawant and ex-husband Ritesh

Ever since Rakhi Sawant announced separation from her estranged husband Ritesh, she is constantly being supported by her colleagues and fans. Once again, her fans have extended support to her when they asked Ritesh 'what he wants?' after he posted a video of her ex-wife with a sad song. Taking to his Instagram, Ritesh dropped a video that comprises several of Rakhi’s pictures with 'Lambi Judai' song. He also asked his followers to pay attention to the song. "Feel the song!!" he captioned the post. However, the post left fans disappointed and irked.

As soon as the post was shared, several of Rakhi's fans chimed in the comment section and questioned Ritesh's video. One of the social media users commented. "Mujhe samjh ni ata jab wo tumhe pasand ni karte to tum ye sab post dal ke sabit ky karna chate ho. Isse ye sabit hota h ki tum mare jaa rahe ho uske liye." Another wrote, "Rakhi sawant k naam par jeena aap chod de. Khud ki pehchan banaye. Ho gaya abhi bohot. Kuch toh sharam karem." A third one said, "Is this guy mad or wwhat??.

Meanwhile, announcing her separation from Ritesh, Rakhi Sawant, in her statement had said that she was 'really sad and heartbroken'. The decision came after several controversies regarding her relationship status during the recent season of Bigg Boss. She wrote, "Dear friends and well wishers just wanted to say that Ritesh and I have decided to part ways. After the Bigg Boss show a lot has happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control. We have tried to work out differences and tried to make things work but I think it’s best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives separately."

"I am really sad and heartbroken that this has to happen before Valentine’s Day but the decision has to be made. I wish Ritesh the best in life but for me at this stage of life I have to focus on my work and my life and keep myself happy and healthy. Thank you for understanding and supporting me always," she added.