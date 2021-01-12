Rakhi Sawant cries after contestants gang up against her in Bigg Boss 14, says 'Galti ho gayi captain banke'

Image Source : TWITTER/COLORSTV Rakhi Sawant cries after contestants gang up against her in Bigg Boss 14

After entering Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger, Rakhi Sawant is leaving no stone unturned to entertain the audience. She has been entertaining the housemates and fans with her funny antics. And at the same time, she has been picking fights with a few of them. Now, Rakhi Sawant has become the new captain in Bigg Boss 14 house and it looks like she is having a hard time getting things done from the co-contestants. The latest promo by the makers showed housemates including Arshi Khan and Eijaz Khan not performing their duties properly.

Rakhi became the captain after the majority of family ones of the housemates voted for her during their visit to the house. Rakhi Sawant's friend Sonali Phogat also turned against the drama queen after she saved Abhinav Shukla from getting nominated.

And now, the housemates have ganged up against Rakhi as they stubbornly refused to perform all the household duties assigned to him. In the video, Rakhi can be seen locking horns with Eijaz Khan over being a good captain, the latter says "mai aapko captain ki jimedaari samjha ra tha, aapko samjhni chaiye."

To which Rakhi replies, "aap mujhe order nhi de sakte, captain aapko order dega." Next up is Arshi Khan who says captain doesn't know anything. She says, " humne socha tha captain acha karega, ye captain ne toh naak katva di'.

Later Arshi can be seen taking some clothes from BB Mall, but Rakhi tells her not to take anything and the duo then indulge in a fight. Then Rakhi tells Arshi to clean the washroom but she refuses to do it. After which Rakhi is seen exclaiming that whoever doesn’t work will have to face punishment in return.

On the other hand, Eijaz also yells at Rakhi saying, "Captain hogi apne ghar par."

Rahul Vaidya calls Rakhi a 'worst captain' and says, "Dare to become the captain until we are here (Humare hote hue aap captain ban ke dikha do)."

Towards the end of the promo, Rakhi is seen breaking down and saying, “Galti ho gayi captain banke.”

Dropping the video, colorsTV wrote, "Gharwalon ne ghar ki nayi captain ke khilaaf kiya jung ka ailaan! Kya kar paayegi @rakhisawant2511 unka saamna? Watch #BiggBoss tonight at 10:30 PM."

Meanwhile, Yashraj Mukhate has made a new rap song on Rakhi Sawant. The song is based on the incident when she created a ruckus on finding her flask in the pool. The drama queen, who turned furious, asked her fellow contestants about the who intentionally threw the flask in the pool. She also urged Bigg Boss to rewind all the tapes and find the real culprit.

The video was shared by Colors with the caption, Jab @yashrajmukhate banaye @rakhisawant2511 ke sang beat toh koi kyun na sune isko on repeat?"

See the video here: