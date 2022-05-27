Rajiv Adatia on doing 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12': I am anxious and nervous

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJIVADATIA Rajiv Adatia on doing Khatron Ke Khiladi

Former model and entrepreneur Rajiv Adatia is popularly known for his stint in 'Bigg Boss 15'. As Rajiv is now all set to travel to Cape Town for Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12', he told IANS how he is preparing himself for performing daring stunts and also opened up about his excitement on joining the show.

He said: "I'm so happy to join the show. There are mixed emotions. I am anxious and nervous."

On how he prepared himself physically and mentally to perform daring stunts and tasks on the show, he shared: "I prepared the best way I can including gymming and dieting. I also focussed on mental strength and doing yoga and meditation. And really looking out for myself to make sure to give my best in the show, so I'm gonna use all the skills I have in the show."

Is there any kind of apprehension or fear as it involves a lot of challenges and the journey is full of action and daring stunts and he replied: "No, I think never judge a book by its cover. So, this show is also about how mentally strong you are and this is more important than physical fitness."

Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat, who were with him in 'Bigg Boss 15' are also part of 'KKK12', how he is looking at his bond with them. Will it be the same or will the equations between them change and he answered: "It's always nice to work with them because I would love to spend so much time with them in the house and we have all fun and I am sure this time also it is going to be a great journey."

While commenting on Rohit Shetty as a host, he said: "He's the best host and I think he's the best Khiladi overall and I think that it's an honour to work with him."

After 'Bigg Boss 15', this is another big reality show that Rajiv is doing and he is hopeful to explore more in the entertainment industry.

"This is my second reality show. And after this I had a lot of other things. There can be good acting projects or I have to see what else comes my way," he concluded.