Rajinikanth becomes second Indian after PM Modi to feature in Man Vs Wild, shooting begins Bandipur. Video

Rajinikanth will become the second Indian after PM Modi to feature in Bear Grylls' Man Vs Wild

Superstar Rajinikanth has become the second Indian after PM Narendra Modi to feature in Bear Grylls favourite Tv series Man Vs Wild. The shooting for this episode has already begun at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka. Rajinikanth started the shoot yesterday and he will be joined by Bear Grylls today. The shoot is for the episode will be done on Tuesday and Thursday.

However, the shoot has also been facing backlash from environmentalists who have been raising questions on giving permission for the shoot in a restricted area.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shot for an episode of Man VS Wild with Bear Grylls at the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. In the episode, Pm Modi was seen talking about his early life. He also mentioned how the time spent in the Himalayas close to mother nature impacted and changed his perception towards life and things.