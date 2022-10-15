Saturday, October 15, 2022
     
Rajev Paul tied the knot for second time? Actor reveals the TRUTH saying 'khush rehne do yaar'

Rajev Paul, who was previously married to actor Delnaaz Irani, clarified if he tied the knot for the second time or not. Read to know the TRUTH.

Ridhi Suri New Delhi Published on: October 15, 2022 19:31 IST
Rajev Paul
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJEV PAUL Rajev Paul

Rajev Paul made headlines after his recent post on the actor's second marriage went viral. The confusion first started when the actor shared a picture of himself in wedding attire along with a girl dressed as a bride. However, things aren't as they seemed. On Friday, Rajev took to Instagram and posted a wedding picture. More than the photo, it was his caption that actually made people believe that the actor has got married for the second time.

On Saturday afternoon, the actor, who was previously married to actor Delnaaz Irani, clarified that the particular image was from a wedding sequence from his show 'Sasuraal Simar Ka 2'.

Rajev Paul wedding post

"They say once bitten twice shy...But still..It's worth a try...Once again...all the vows...the rituals...Itne saare log shaadi kar rahe hai. Koi Karwa Chauth mana raha hai...Well...now it's time..Happiness for all," he captioned the post without revealing the face of the girl and her name. As soon as Rajev dropped the picture of him dressed as a groom, everyone congratulated him. However, in the following post, the actor refuted the claims.

Rajev Paul's clarification post

"Combination of bad internet and low battery after a fun post results in a post going viral. Fact. All the family members of my show SSK2 are actually getting re-married..Including my character GiriRaj Oswal..That's exactly what I said Once bitten twice shy All are getting married Happiness for all...But I appreciate all the love that I accidentally received from my friends from the media and the industry, actually congratulating me for my supposed marriage," he clarified the wedding news.

Rajev added, "Thank you so much...Magar why are you all so keen to get me married..Khush rehne do na yaar. Happiness for all nevertheless."

For the unversed, Rajev Paul was first married to actress Delnaaz Irani for 14 years but the couple separated in 2010 and later divorced in 2012. The duo was also a part of Bigg Boss 6. 

Rajev Paul is a well-known celebrity in the entertainment industry and has appeared in numerous shows over the years. He made his debut in 1995 with "Swabhimaan." Currently, he portrays Giriraj Oswal in the well-liked daily soap Sasural Simar Ka 2 on TV.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com
