Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJEEVSEN/CHARUASOPA Rajeev Sen wishes & celebrates 'jaan' Charu Asopa's birthday | PICS, VIDEOS

TV couple Charu Asopa and husband and Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen are one of the most talked about couples of the town. Every now and then the duo capture eyeballs for their relationship as well as their social media PDA. Yet again, they caught our attention on the occasion of Akbar Ka Bal Birbal actress' birthday. The actor-model surprised his wife on his special day by throwing a party and invited a few friends. The videos and pictures from the celebration have been shared by the couple on Instagram. Not only this, Rajeev even shared a love-filled post for Charu that read, "Happy birthday my jaan Love you ️@asopacharu #soulmates #wifey #birthdaygirl mvuaaaah."

Several pictures from the birthday bash were shared by Rajeev on the photo-sharing application. One of those shows the couple speaking to someone over a video call. Other one was a close up photo of themselves and many others had them cleaning the cake on the face. Charu was seen wearing a mini pink dress while Rajeev opted for black shirt and pants. Charu reacted to Rajeev's post and commented, "Thank you my babie, I love you."

Not only this, but the actress herself shared a video from the celebration and joined the latest 'pawri' trend. Alongside the clip, she wrote, "Ye mai hu, ye hum hain, Aur yaha pe pawri ho rahi hai." She shared another video and wrote, "My bday bash Thank you to all my family , friends, fans , Instagram family , YouTube family for all the beautiful wishes I am feeling so overwhelmed . Thank you for all the love."

For those unversed with the couple, Charu and Rajeev got hitched in the year 2019 and ever since have been sharing lovable pictures on Instagram. They even welcomed new year 2021 with family including-- Rajeev’s parents, sister Sushmita Sen, her daughters and boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

Both Charu and Rajeev hinted at a troubled marriage during the course of COVID-19 lockdown when the actress was left alone in Mumbai while her husband was in Delhi. In an interview with Spotboye last year, she said, "Everybody knows this, Rajeev is in Delhi and I am staying here in Mumbai alone. Beyond this I am also asking God, ‘ab aage kya (what next)?’ I am also waiting for God’s directions."

However, the two of them reunited later and everything has been fairytale since then!