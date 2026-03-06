Rajat Dalal, The 50 and Bigg Boss fame reality show star, shares health update | See pics

New Delhi:

Social media influencer The 50 fame Rajat Dalal recently caused concern among his fans. He posted a photo that prompted questions about his condition. He shared some photos of himself from his hospital bed. Posted with the inspiring caption, 'A person learns to get up only after falling!', these photos created a stir on the internet.

Fans were constantly inquiring about his health and the reason behind his injury, to which Rajat clarified the situation through his medical report and a video.

Medical report and injury severity

Rajat released the MRI report of his right elbow, which revealed the severity of his injury. According to the report, he suffered a full-thickness tear in the tendinous portion of the lateral fibre of his triceps tendon. The injury was so severe that the torn fibres had shifted approximately 3 centimetres from their original position. In medical terms, a tendon is a strong fibrous tissue that connects muscles to bones. When it completely tears, it's called a full-thickness tear, which restricts movement of the affected joint and causes excruciating pain. According to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, surgery is the only permanent solution in such a situation.

Rajat himself described his pain

In a video released from the hospital, Rajat made a shocking revelation. He revealed that he suffered the injury during the first task of the show, The 50. At that time, he had a 2.8 cm tear in his tendon. The doctor initially recommended surgery, but due to his passion for his work and commitment to the show, he didn't give up. Rajat said in the video, 'Everyone is asking what happened... I suffered a tendon tear on the first day of shooting.' Later, while performing another task, it grew to 3 cm.

Surgery and current status

Despite severe pain and medical conditions, Rajat not only decided to remain on the show but also completed all his tasks. He clarified that he did not want to leave the show midway, so he waited until the shooting was over and then booked an appointment with a doctor of his choice for surgery. Fans are relieved that Rajat Dalal's surgery was successful. He confirmed that he decided to be hospitalised immediately after the show ended. Giving his health update, he said, 'The surgery was done today and it went well.'

