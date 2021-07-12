Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHAVNA JASRA Rahul Vaidya sings ‘Tere Haath Mein’ for Disha Parmar as they get clay impression holding hands

Bigg Boss 14 fame and Singer Rahul Vaidya will soon tie the knot with her lady love Disha Parmar. With just a few days ahead of their wedding, the couple got clay impression of them holding hands. Taking to her Instagram handle, Impression artist Bhavna shared pictures and videos from the session. In the clip, Rahul can be heard singing "Tere Haath Mein" song from Fanaa as he held Disha's hand.

In the video, the two were seen creating a beautiful memory together. Posting the videos, Bhavna wrote, “There really can’t be a better gift than them holding each other’s hands to seal a promise of togetherness for life! We wish the couple happiness forever.”

In another post, Bhavna shared Rahul's singing video as Disha-Rahul dipped their hands into the mould and wrote “And he sings a song for her.”

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar declared their love for each other on national television when the singer appeared on Bigg Boss 14. On Disha's birthday, Rahul proposed to her and asked the actress to marry him. Later, on Valentine's Day, Disha came to BB House as a special guest and accepted his proposal. Months after the conclusion of the celebrity reality show, the duo announced their wedding date by sharing the invitation card on their respective Instagram pages.

The couple announced that the wedding is set to take place on July 16. The Invitation card posted on social media read: "With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness. Love. Disha and Rahul. #ThedishulWedding."

