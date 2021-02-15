BB14: Rahul Vaidya-Rubina Dilaik to resolve enmity as former sings 'Fasale Kam Ho Rahe Hai' for her | WATCH

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV Rahul Vaidya- Rubina Dilaik to resolve enmity as former sings 'Fasale Kam Ho Rahe Hai' for her | WATCH

Televisions' biggest reality show Bigg Boss 14 is soon going to witness its finale on February 21. The show was jam-packed with high voltage drama, new twists, fun tasks, emotional outbreaks, love stories, fights, and arguments. From day 1 two of the most popular contestants of the show, Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik have been seen locking horns and ending into disagreements every now and then. They have called each other names and have had nasty arguments. But it seems that the duo has decided to mend their terms as the show is nearing its end.

In the latest promo we saw how Rahul Vaidya dedicated a song to Rubina Diliak and then she joined him for a dance. During a task, a guest asked Rahul Vaidya to sing a song for Rubina. Rahul dedicates the lines, 'Faasle aur kam ho rahe hai, dur se paas hum ho rahe hai' from the song 'Jaadu Teri Nazar'. Rubina was seen all smiles as Rahul sang for her. She appreciated Rahul's dedication and joins him to dance. The guest was also seen making a comment that this is the best moment of the Bigg Boss 14 season.

In yesterday's episode as we saw Rahul having a heart to heart conversation with Rubina as his ladylove Disha Parmar came in the house and accepted Rahul's marriage proposal. He said to Rubina, "Let me sit beside you, aap bhi kya yaad rakhoge." Rubina laughs and agrees. She says that only one week is left, why fight.

There are only a few days left for the show to end and only five contestants are left in the house. The final contestants are Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, and Nikki Tamboli. As per voting trends and popularity Rubina and Rahul are seen as the strongest contestants.