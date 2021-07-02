Follow us on Image Source : FILEIMAGES/INSTA-RAHULVAIDYA Rahul Vaidya's girlfriend Disha Parmar flaunts 'marry me' t-shirt, Bigg Boss 14 contestant wants to frame it

Bigg Boss 14 saw the adorable love story of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar. The two who were seeing each other for quite some time now expressed love for each other on the public platform for the first time. It all happened when the singer, on the occasion of the actress' birthday proposed to her on national Television by going down on his knees and wearing a white t-shirt with her name and 'Will You Marry Me' written over it. And yet again, he has reminded fans of the same moment by sharing pictures and videos of his girlfriend flaunting the same piece of cloth on Instagram. Alongside the post, he wrote in the caption, "A T-shirt I can never ever forget... had proposed to my girl using this.. Gonna frame it! (heart emoticon) @dishaparmar."

As soon as he shared the post, fans started talking about their marriage and asked them about the same in the comments section. Not only this but his post caught the attention of Disha who wrote, "Am just soo lucky to have gotten you! @rahulvaidyarkv." Not just her but even their friend including Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant, Anushka Sen and others commented on the pictures. Aly shared a heart emoji while Rakhi congratulated the couple and Anushka wrote, "awwwwww."

The two were supposed to get married in June this year but COVID-19 pandemic postponed their plans. Well, they are expected to announce the special date soon. In an interview with TOI, the singer said, "We have had to push our wedding quite a few times because of the pandemic. Owing to the ongoing crisis, we can invite only 25 people, while I would want at least my close relatives and friends in attendance. However, we hope to announce the date soon."

On the work front, Rahul recently returned to India after shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town, South Africa. The stunt-based reality show hosted by Rohit Shetty is expected to go on-air this month.

