Many celebrities on Bigg Boss have spoken about the struggles they have faced in their lives. In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 20, an emotional conversation about personal hardships led Qazi Touqeer to reflect on his own childhood and his roots in Kashmir.

Following an argument with fellow contestant Arishfa, who spoke about the difficulties she had faced at home, Qazi discussed his past while talking to Amrapali. He recalled growing up in Kashmir and said he had witnessed difficult circumstances himself, but had never used his background to seek sympathy.

What did Qazi Touqeer say about Kashmir?

During his conversation with Amrapali, Qazi referred to his Kashmiri roots and questioned why he should use his difficult childhood experiences to gain an advantage in the game. "Well, I am from Kashmir too," he said, adding that he had witnessed many things while growing up. He questioned whether he had ever used those experiences to gain sympathy from others. Qazi also said that the circumstances he had faced had made him a

stronger person.

Qazi recalls his days on Fame Gurukul

Qazi went on to recall his experience on the singing reality show Fame Gurukul, where he said some contestants would talk about their personal struggles to seek sympathy from viewers. He explained that he had seen participants speak about the situation in Kashmir, break down emotionally and ask audiences to give them a chance before performing. However, he said he had never chosen that approach.

"I have seen many contestants on reality shows do this; they come forward, cry, and say, 'The situation in Kashmir is like this, please give me a chance,' and then they sing. I have never done that. I am proud of myself," he said.

Qazi Touqeer's journey from Fame Gurukul to Bigg Boss 20

Qazi Touqeer hails from Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. He rose to fame in 2005 after winning the singing reality show Fame Gurukul alongside Ruprekha Banerjee. The show aired on Sony Entertainment Television and made him a familiar face among television audiences.

In 2009, he participated in another reality show, Sarkar Ki Duniya. He also featured in the song Afghan Jalebi from the 2015 film Phantom.

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