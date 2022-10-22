Pratik Sahejpal, Gautam Gulati to Asim Riaz, list of handsome actors who became famous post-Bigg Boss

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Pratik Sahejpal, Gautam Gulati, Asim Riaz

Pratik Sahejpal to Gautam Gulati, actors who became household names after participating in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss. These actors showed their real personalities and made a space for themselves in audiences' hearts. Not just celebrities got a boost in their career because of this show, but many commoners also managed to grab eyeballs. Now, these actors enjoy a massive fan following on social media. So, here is a list of a few handsome actors who instantly became famous after coming out of Bigg Boss House.

Pratik Sahejpal

The angry young man, Pratik Sahejpal was seen in Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15. His clean heart and genuineness won him much love. People loved the way he carried himself in the show with dignity. From his fun banter with the housemates to his intense fight with his mentor, Karan Kundrra, made him what he is today. After the show, Pratik was seen doing Khatron Ke Khiladi and a few music videos. He is also seen in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin.

Gautam Gulati

Gautam Gulati’s life took a 360-degree turn after his stint in Bigg Boss. The actor tasted success after working hard for it. One can see how he has achieved stardom and now doing movies and web series on Bollywood and OTT platforms respectively.

Asim Riaz

Actor-model Asim Riaz is not only known for his good looks, but the actor receives so much love everywhere he goes. The actor was seen in Bigg Boss 13. His friendship with Sidharth Shukla still gives goosebumps to many people. Post the show, he became an overnight star and was seen doing several music videos.

Manu Punjabi

Manu Punjabi entered Salman Khan’s show as a commander. But his genuineness and real spirit made him what he is today. People still remember his, Manveer and Monalisa’s friendship and how they used to stand for each other. Currently, Manu enjoys a massive following and people follow him on his social media handle.

Rahul Vaidya

Rahul Vaidya was seen in Bigg Boss Season 13. He became popular for his fights with Rubina Dilaik. The actor's famous proposal to his then-girlfriend now wife Disha Parmar won him many votes. After the show, the singer was seen in Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and become instantly famous on social media.

Aly Goni

Although many people knew Aly Goni before he took part in Bigg Boss 14, however, this show has made him a household name. His friendship with Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya and Rakhi Sawant during the show was called goals by viewers. After the show, Aly did a few music videos.

Also Read: Tejasswi Prakash was body shamed in school; here's what people used to call her

Also Read: Naagin 6 Latest Update: Pratik Sehajpal joins Tejasswi Prakash-Simba Nagpal's show; see FIRST LOOK

Latest Entertainment News