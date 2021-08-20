Post Indian Idol 12 finale, Aditya Narayan jets off to Maldives with wife Shweta Agarwal, shares romantic pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ADITYANARAYAN Post Indian Idol 12 finale, Aditya Narayan jets off to Maldives with wife Shweta Agarwal, shares romantic pic

Singing reality show Indian Idol 12 recently ended with a bang with contestant Pawandeep Rajan being announced as the winner. The show this season enjoyed a massive popularity all thanks to the various controversies revolving around its judges, contestants and special guests. Well now that the show is over, everyone is finally taking a sigh of relief and spending time with their loved ones. Similar is the case with the host Aditya Narayan who has flown to the beautiful location of Maldives with his wife Shweta Agarwal. Taking to his social media handle, the singer shared a lovable selfie and also spoke about how he is enjoying the ambience and the weather of the Mother nature and creating life-long memories with his partner.

The picture shared on Instagram shows Aditya in a bathrobe clicking a selfie with Shweta who is seen wearing a blue attire. He wrote alongside, "There’s no better way to travel than with your loved ones to a beautiful place & create life-long memories Checked-in @sunsiyamirufushi @sunsiyamresorts & having a blissful time here. Perfect weather, ambience & Mother Nature. @pickyourtrail you’ve given us the right start to this much-needed vacation! Looking forward to a fantastic time ahead!"

He shared another beautiful picture from the white beach in which the couple can be seen smiling for the lens and wrote, "Enjoying one of the best meals ever with my better half @shwetaagarwaljha at @sunsiyamirufushi @sunsiyamresorts with @pickyourtrail - Amazing water villa, great food & happy smiles!"

Aditya even shared a photo of himself where he is seen "Looking at life from a different perspective." Not only this but in another video, he showed how "Maldives mornings be like."

Aditya announced the name of the winner during the finale episode which took place on August 15 (Independence Day) in a 12-hour-long format.

Aditya who is quite active on social media left his fans shocked with his drastic transformation. He had put on a lot of weight post COVID019 recovery and even got a pot-belly, shows the picture he shared. In the second photo, Aditya looked super fit. See the post here:

Meanwhile, speaking to ETimes, Aditya said, "2022 will be my final year as a host on Indian television. I won’t host after that. It’s time to do bigger things. I am bound by prior commitments, which I will complete in the coming months...I will take a break from TV next year. I feel great about doing multiple things at a time, but it’s also exhausting."

Aditya started as a host on the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge in 2007.