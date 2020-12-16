Image Source : FILE IMAGE Pooja Gor breaks up with longtime boyfriend Raj Singh Arora, actress shares emotional note on Instagram

Relationships in the entertainment world are really unpredictable. At once you will be amazed by a lovely couple and other times they will leave you heartbroken with the news of their separation. The year 2020 has been super stressful for everyone and not just the pandmeic we even witnessed a lot of celebs spliiting apart. For the unversd couples like Sanjeeda Sheikh - Aamir Ali, Karan Kundra - Anusha Dandekar, Rithvik Dhanjani- Asha Negi got separate. And now it seems another duo has been added to the list and they are none other than-- Pooja Gor and her longtime beau Raj Singh Arora! Yes, that's true! The couple has broken up and the announcement of the same was made by the actress herself on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Pooja shared the sad news with her fans. She wrote an emotional note that reead, "2020 has been a year with a lot of changes. The good and not-so-good. There has been a lot of speculation about my relationship with Raj over the past few months. Difficult decisions take time to process, hence, I wanted to take some time before talking about it. Raj and I have decided to part ways."

Further, it read, "Even though life may lead us on different paths, the love and respect we have for each other is for a lifetime. I will always wish the best for him as he has been a very important influence in my life and I will always be grateful to him. We continue to be friends and that will never change. It has taken a good amount of time and courage for me to talk about this and this is all I want to say for now. Thank you for understanding and respecting our privacy at this time."

Reports about their relationship hitting a hard rock first came in 2019. But Pooja denied the same and in an interview with Mumbai Mirror said, "It is normal to have a rough time and fights among any relationship. But that does not mean we have broken up or parted ways. Yes, we have decided to stop posting too many pictures of us on social media because anything in excess is not good.

Also, me being honest about my relationship will not stop talking if something wrong will happen. I will request people to stop speculating. Right now I do not have any plans of getting married as I am too young and need to focus on my work."

Not only her, but even Raj denied the rumours and said, "Totally false. We are deeply in love. I never talk about my personal life, but I want to clarify that Pooja and I are still a couple. Both of us have our own set of friends and we spend time with them, which doesn't mean there's trouble between us. I am focussed on a career in films, but that does not mean I will avoid Pooja."

On the professional front, Pooja has been a part of shows like-- Savdhaan India, Ek Nayi Ummeed - Roshni, Pratigya, etc. Not only this, but she has even worked in the movie Kedarnath, and played the role of Sara Ali Khan's sister.

Speaking about Raj, he has been a part of TV show like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. H has even worked in the film Gabbar Is Back.