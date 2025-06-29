'Please stop this..., ' Shefali Jariwala's husband, Parag Tyagi's request to paparazzi angers netizens With a choked throat, Parag Tyagi, Shefali Jariwala's husband's video is going viral online. This video has not only angered viewers but also forced them to question the ethics of paparazzi reporting.

Shefali Jariwala died late Friday night at the age of 42. On Saturday, Shefali's husband Parag Tyagi gave her an emotional farewell to his wife. Now, for the first time after Shefali's funeral, Parag Tyagi addressed the paparazzi. With a choked throat, Parag Tyagi requested them to pray for his Shefali. He has also asked them to stop taking photos and making videos. This video has not on gone viral on social media but has also angered viewers.

What did Shefali Jariwala's husband say?

Parag Tyagi dressed his wife like a bride, kissed her forehead and gave her a final farewell. After the funeral, Parag spoke for the first time and said in a choked voice, 'Please pray for my angel and stop all this. Please don't create a scene.' Parag's eyes are red from crying. The grief of losing his wife is clearly visible on his face.

Social media reaction

As soon as Parag's video went viral, netizens had a hard time keeping calm. A user wrote, 'How is paparazzi even allowed there?' 'Who calls these people?' read another comment. Another user wrote, 'It's high time some ethics get set for paparazzi. No one should have to deal with cameras being panned in their faces at the time of grief.'

How did Shefali die despite being super fit?

Shefali was just 42 years old and was super fit. She was used to exercising daily and living a healthy lifestyle. But even after this, her untimely death has shocked people. It was reportedly said that Shefali died of a heart attack. However, this will be confirmed only after the post-mortem report. But the police have found anti-ageing tablets in Shefali's house. It is also being claimed that Shefali ate these medicines on an empty stomach, due to which her BP decreased and she got a heart attack. However, the real truth will be revealed only after the post-mortem report. The police have also confirmed that there is no foul play in this.

