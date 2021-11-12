Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ KAVITA KAUSHIK PICS: Kavita Kaushik shares 'wicked' new look after donating hair to cancer patients

FIR actress Kavita Kaushik recently got her long hair chopped and decided to put them to good use. The actress has shared a video on Instagram where we see her holding a cut lock of hair. Kavita said she has chopped her hair into a short bob as she wished to donate her hair for cancer patients. Before revealing her new avatar, Kavita wrote "And, this goes for donation for wig making for cancer patients. Aur mera naya look ? wait karo yaar."

On Thursday, Kavita’s video was followed by a series of photos which introduced her new look. She flaunted her new avatar in a blue cutout swimsuit. Calling it wicked, Kavita captioned the image, "Who's this new chick. I got no idea but she is wicked."

As soon as her new look went viral, her fans, friends and family flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. "Oh my God you cut your hair such a beautiful hair Kavita what’s wrong but this has done is looking very international very glamorous very nice," Rakhi Sawant wrote.

Take a look at her pool diaries:

Earlier, Madhuri Dixit's younger son Ryan also donated his hair to the Cancer Society on National Cancer Awareness Day. His video was shared by the 'Dhak Dhak' girl herself who wrote alongside, "NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES..... But mine did. On the occasion of National Cancer Day, I would like to share something really special. Ryan felt heartbroken seeing several folks who were undergoing chemo for cancer. With everything they go through, they lose their hair. My son took a call of donating his hair to the Cancer Society. We as parents were thrilled with his decision. As per guidelines, it took him almost 2 years to grow the required length of hair. And this was the final step. Here we are today standing proud. @drneneofficial."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kavita, who rose to fame with her role in the television series 'F.I.R.', was last seen in the TV show 'Lakshmi Ghar Aayi'. She was even a part of Bigg Boss 14 where her ugly banter with Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik captured attention.