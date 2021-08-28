PIC: Proud father Suyyash Rai drops awwdorable picture of 'baby Rai' cuddling mommy Kishwer Merchant

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUYYASH RA Suyyash Rai drops awwdorable picture of 'baby Rai' cuddling mommy Kishwer Merchant

Popular couple Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai welcomed a baby boy on Friday. Taking to Instagram, the couple shared an adorable picture to make the announcement of their firstborn, who they called 'Baby Rai'. Kishwer and Suyyash captioned the photo, "27.08.21. welcome BABY RAI!!! It’s a boy. #sukishkababy." Now, on Saturday, Suyyash dropped cute picture of his wifey along with their newborn. The baby rested in Kishwer's arms as she held him gently.

Captioning the post, Suyyash wrote, "Meri choti sii duniya bohttt kuch feel kiya hai aaj tak, but yeh jo feel hua hai is priceless (I've felt a lot of things so far in my small world but this is priceless), I love u @kishwersmerchantt this is the besttttt gift you’ve given #Sukishkababy thanku for completing US." Reacting to the same, Kishwer wrote, "Love u @suyyashrai."

Several fans and friends congratulated the couple and showered love. Sunny Singh commented, "Congratulations and lots of love." Nisha Rawal wrote, "Lotsssss of blessings."

For those unversed, Suyyash and Kishwer got hitched in the year 2016. It was in March this year when they shared a vlog about their pregnancy. In the YouTube video, they spoke about how the baby was an unplanned one and both of them got shocked when they checked their pregnancy kit.

In the video, Suyyash said, "I got the pregnancy kit. She went to the washroom and after a while when she didn't come back, I went to check and found her on the toilet seat. She showed me the test and I went, 'Oh shit! Are you serious?"

The couple before their wedding dated for a period of six years. They met on the sets of the show 'Pyaar Ki Ek Kahaani' and fell in love with each other. Not only this, but Kishwer and Suyyash also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss season 9.

