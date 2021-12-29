Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHARTI SINGH Bharti Singh flaunts her baby bump; asks fans 'santa aaega ya santi'?

Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa recently confirmed their pregnancy on social media. The to-be-parents are making sure to enjoy every moment of their beautiful new journey. Ever since Bharti announced her pregnancy, she has been sharing hilarious posts and experiences of being a to-be-mommy. Now, flaunting her baby bump, the actress shared an awwdorable picture with Haarsh. The duo together makes a heart with their hands on her bump. Donning a Santa cap, the comedienne looked gorgeous in a red dress. Posting the image, Bharti asked all her fans to guess if it will 'a boy or a girl'.

"santa aaega ya santi? aapko kya lagta hai jaldi comments maie batao #love," Bharti captioned the picture.

Bharti and Harsh surprised everyone with their pregnancy news. The duo took to the actress' YouTube channel called 'LOL Life Of Limbachiyaa's' and shared the happy news with her fans and followers. The couple uploaded a video titled 'Hum Maa Banne Wale hai'. Later, their close friends Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni also took to their Instagram stories to confirm the news. Sharing a group photo, Jasmin wrote, "Baby Limbachiyaa coming soon."

Recently, Bharti Singh revealed she wants a girl like her. Keeping up with her comedian status, Bharti made funny statements while confirming that she wishes to have a 'mehnati' baby girl like her. Pregnant Bharti Singh wishes to have a 'Mehnati' babygirl like her | VIDEO

Bharti and Haarsh tied the knot in 2017 and rumours about Bharti's pregnancy followed soon after. They have been open about their plans of having a baby.

On the professional front, Bharti, along with Haarsh, has launched a new YouTube channel called 'Bharti TV'. Sharing her thoughts on the launch, Bharti Singh said, "After working in the Television and Entertainment industry, me and Haarsh wanted to touch base with our loyal viewers who look forward to seeing us every day. In the case of TV, there are some time restrictions as you can watch the particular show at the given time only, but now via YouTube our viewers can watch us at any time and anyplace." Also, Bharti is working in the comedy-talk show 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.