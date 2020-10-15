Pearl V Puri's father Vipin Puri dies of heart attack, Naagin 3 actor shares heartbreaking post

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PEARLVPURI Pearl V Puri's father Vipin Puri dies due to heart attack, Naagin 3 actor shares heartbreaking post

In a shocking turn of events, Television actor Pearl V Puri who is known for his roles in shows like Naagin and Brahmarakshas 2 has sadly lost his father. Pearl's father Vipin Puri took his last breath after suffering a heart attack. The actor was in Mumbai shooting for his show when the incident took place. He then rushed to his hometown Agra to be with his family who is now in pain. Taking to Instagram, Pearl announced the unfortunate news along with pictures of his late father and a heartbreaking post. He wrote, "I’ve lost my father LATE SHREE MR . VIPIN PURI He was a very happy soul full of life a very good human being he was a man of substance whatever Iam , it’s just one percent of what my father was but this “was” have broken my backbone."

He further wrote, "I Request all of you to please love your parents as much as possible give them all the happiness in life do whatever best you can do for them within time before it is too late. Waqt ka kuch nai pata . I had so many dreams for my father but now I won’t be able to fulfill them ever . For the first time in life I feel powerless aaj ehsas hua baap ka hona hi apne aap me bohot bada sahara hota hai , bohot taqat milti hai sirf unke hone se . Mere papa kehte they..

“ sab kuch luta ke bhi agar seekh ya kuch seekhne ko mile to use sasta samjho “ learning is very important and aaj waqt ne mujhe ye sikha diya ki jab tak bhi maa baap hain unke saath rehna roz subah unka ashirwad lena unke saath waqt bitana bohot zaruri hai. Aap sabhi se meri guzarish hai please love your parents as much as you can and be with them no matter what. I love you dad you are the best #radhasoami."

The actor was with his family during the COVID-19 lockdown and returned to the city when the unlock happened. In the month of August, Pearl celebrated his parents' wedding anniversary and shared a sweet post for them. He wrote, "Happiessssttttt anniversary to the most beautiful couple of the world. I love you maa I love you paaa May god bless you with everything you want and alottts of happiness and 100 lifetimes of togetherness love love love."

His grandmother also passed away in September for whom he shared a heartwarming post in her remembrance. Pearl wrote, "Na aapke jaisa koi tha na kabhi hoga NaniMa humesha aapse bolta tha aap apna khayal rakhna ..! aaj bolunga ab se aap hum sab ka khayal rakhna will miss you always aapke haath ke triangle wale paranthe bhej dena thore thore din me aur chiwda bhi !! Worlds best Nani Ma!! #RIP #radhasoami RESPECT AND GRATITUDE LATE SHREE MOTIYA RANI LAMBA 18-11-1945 to 25-09-2020."

On the work front, Pearl was last seen in Bepanah Pyaar and is now prepping up for p for Brahmarakshas 2. The show is actor's third supernatural venture, after Naagin 3 and Nagarjun: Ek Yoddha.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage