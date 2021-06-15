Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PEARLVPURI Pearl V Puri granted bail in alleged rape case, confirms lawyer

Tv actor Pearl V Puri, who has been accused of raping a minor girl, on Tuesday granted bail. Vasai Court Sessions Judge Aditi Kadam granted bail of Rs 25,000 to the actor, who was arrested on charges of alleged molestation and rape of a 5-year-old girl. He was taken under judicial custody for 14 days. Following a complaint by the victim's family, the Waliv Police had arrested Puri on June 4. He was subsequently remanded to judicial custody, creating a sensation in the entertainment industry. Puri's lawyer Chetan Patil said that the copy of the bail order is awaited, and his client is likely to walk out of Thane Jail later in evening.

Meanwhile, the lawyer of the complainant contended that the police got no opportunity to investigate the case and said that they would challenge the Vasai court order in the Bombay High Court.

Pearl V Puri was arrested after a 5-year-old girl and her family filed a complaint against him for allegedly molesting and raping her around two years ago. The actor was booked by Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar police, invoking charges of IPC Sec. 376 AB and POCSO Act, 4, 8, 12,19, 21 for the rape of the minor girl.

Soon after the news broke, many TV celebrities came forward in support of Pearl and "#istandwithpearl" started trending.

On the professional front, Pearl began his career as a television actor with the 2013 show "Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat" while Ekta Kapoor's "Naagin 3" and "Bepanah Pyaar" made him popular. He was last seen in the television series "Brahmarakshas 2".

(With IANS Inputs)