Pavitra Rishta 2 Trailer: Shaheer Sheikh, Ankita Lokhande's chemistry impress fans, reminds them of Sushant

The announcement of Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande bringing back the memorable love story of Pavitra Rishta's Manav and Archana caught much limelight. Seemingly, many fans of the show were upset saying they don't want to see anyone else playing the role of Manav after the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. The character of Manav Dekhmukh was originally played by Sushant and later by Hiten Tejwani. Now, months after the announcement, the makers released the trailer of the show titled, Pavitra Rishta 2.

The trailer brings back the memories of the original show as Shaheer and Ankita steps into the shoes of the middle-class couple brought together under a false pretence. While they don't want to start a relationship on the basis of a lie, they don't want to go separate ways. Bonded by fate and love, they eventually fall for each other despite their family's disapproval. Watch the trailer of Pavitra Rishta 2 here:

The trailer instantly reminded fans of SSR, however, they loved Ankita and Shaheer's chemistry. Taking to comment box, a user wrote, "What an amazing piece of show it was. I can Never think of anyone else as Manav but @shaheernsheikh ,you didn't copy him, You didn't try to be him. And that's what is the best thing here. You absolutely nailed it. Best of luck to the makers of the show, You guys pulled it off soo well. And @lokhandeankita, Baby I don't have words for you. Just know that we love you for what you are. And @usha__nadkarni Aai, You didn't age a bit. So proud of all of you."

Another said, "Loving the trailer. got goosebumps." whereas, a third user commented on the post writing, "I just wanted to listen the song of it and as previous now also song is so beautiful."Several others wished the cast the best for the future.

Meanwhile, the announcement of Shaheer Sheikh taking SSR's place in the show met with a sharp reaction. The cast of the show was brutally trolled and call for a ban of the daily soap was also initiated. In lieu of the same, Shaheer penned down a long note.

"When I was first approached for PR2, I was taken aback. Who in their right frame of mind, would dare to play a character immortalised by Sushant Singh Rajput..I too was reluctant. Then I thought, knowing Sushant he was one to take every challenge head on. And so I decided that while it is scary to step into his shoes & live upto audience expectations… it is scarier to NOT even try. And so I did what I felt he would do, if he was in my position. I took the challenge. When the team told me they wanted someone who was earnest so that we could all tell a story that was a fitting homage to Sushant’s legacy… I decided to give it my all and leave the rest to the audiences and to The All Mighty," he wrote.

"Working with a team that loved & respected him immensely only adds to the genuine intent in all our hearts. Sushant, you will always be Manav. Nothing can change that & no one can replace that. I may not be as good, and I may not do justice to it like you did, but I promise to give it my ALL. #pavitrarishta2," he added.