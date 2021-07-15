Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta reacts to Ankita Lokhande-Shaheer Sheikh's show

Recently producer Ekta Kapoor announced that she will be bringing back Pavitra Rishta 2. While Ankita Lokhande will reprise her role of Archana, Shaheer Sheikh was roped in for the role of Manav, the character originally played by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. As the announcement has gone viral, the late actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to social media to share her stance on Shaheer stepping in as Manav with Ankita.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Shweta sent wishes to the team of Pavitra Rishta 2.0. She shared a boomerang video of Ankita as Archana with the clapboard and sent prayers for the success of the show. Shweta also dropped a photo of Shaheer as Manav and Ankita as Archana and wished them all the love for the sequel of the show. Sharing the post, Shweta wrote, "I am so happy about this. Wishing luck to the Pavitra Rishta team." In another post, she wrote, "Prayers for the success of Pavitra Rishta."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHWETA SINGH KIRTI Shweta Singh's Instagram Stories

The shooting for Pavitra Rishta 2 has already begun and pictures from the set have also surfaced on the Internet.

Ekta Kapoor earlier tweeted her excitement over the release of 'Pavitra Rishta 2'. She wrote "It's never too late... to love!!! Finally a year of planning later... we embark on our wish of giving Archana one more chance to show her love for Manav! #pavitrarishta #pavitrarishta2 begins!"

The second season was announced on official Instagram account of ALTBalaji with caption reading, ""Sometimes in most ordinary lives, we find the most extraordinary love stories. Witness the extraordinary love story of Manav and Archana. Pavitra Rishta begins filming. Streaming soon on ALTBalaji."

Sesson two of the show is titled "Pavitra Rishta…it’s never too late". Actor-turned-producer Bhairavi Raichura's 24 Frames Production will helm the digital series which will be exclusively available on ZEE5 for 55 days following which, it will also be available on ALTBalaji.

The series will be directed by Nandita Mehra and written by Nikita Dhond, Gautam Hegde and Ritu Bhatia. Apart from Lokhande and Sushant Singh, who passed away last year, "Pavitra Rishta" also featured Hiten Tejwani, Asha Negi, Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Veer Mehra.

While actor Usha Nadkarni will be returning as Savita Deshmukh (Manav’s mother), other cast members are yet to be announced.

Also Read: VIDEO: Rahul Vaidya sings 'Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna' for love Disha Parmar ahead of wedding