Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Ankita Lokhande shares glimpse of first scene she shot with Shaheer Sheikh

Reminiscing the first day of the shoot with Shaheer Sheikh, actress Ankita Lokhande shared a BTS video on her Instagram account and wrote, "This was our first scene together. I think we did quite ok. What say Shaheer? Thanks to Nandita ma’am @shaheernsheikh @mehranandita."

Take a look:

While Ankita Lokhande reprised her role of Archana, Shaheer Sheikh stepped into the shoes of Manav and carried on the legacy of the popular character which was originally portrayed by the late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput. Though the audience missed Sushant in the new season, fans also welcomed Shaheer with open arms and applauded the chemistry between Ankita and Shaheer.

Celebrating twelve years of her show Pavitra Rishta, Ankita shared a video of her looks from the show and penned a heartfelt note in the caption. She wrote, "Dear Archu, it's been 12 years that we have been together.it’s been a very emotional journey with lots of ups and downs in both of our lifes but we stood stronger than ever…what I hv learnt from you is patience and always believe in giving love no matter what life shows."

She added, "I remember the day when I met u for the first time .U were nervous but confident too.. and must say u look the same. From that day till now many things have changed but my love for archu is still the same because I really do have a Pavitra rishta with her and with all of you who has loved Archana Deshmukh .Thanku everyone for loving archu and ankita unconditionally.. hope that me and archu never let anyone down. Forever grateful. Thanku Pavitra rishta for never letting me down. you are a blessing."

Talking about how he prepared for the role, Shaheer had said: "Manav, I think is one of the most pure and earnest character that I have ever played till date. It inspires you to be this good person and it makes you believe that in today's generation also such people do exist."

Talking about the show Ankita said, "What our fans saw between 'Manav' and 'Archana' was love, and love is magical. Perhaps that is why the chemistry between the two characters looked so magical. When I and Sushant started working for the show, everything was created in a very organic way, you cannot forcefully create magic that the audience saw between me and Sushant. It was love, pure love."

"When I went back to set for the shooting of the new season of the show, thousands of things crossing my mind. I have been living with 'Pavitra Rishta' and all its memories for the last 12 years. This time, when I went back to set, knowing Sushant is not there with me, it really is hard to explain how I felt. I doubt if anyone would understand what my state of mind is...and I will never be able to explain it in words ever," Ankita then broke down in tears.

'Pavitra Rishta' first aired in 2009. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor of Balaji Telefilms. In 2020, the series was rebroadcast on Zee TV.