Patiala Babes actress Ashnoor Kaur scores 94% in CBSE Class 12 board exam results

TV actress and social media sensation Ashnoor Kaur has made her parents proud after scoring 94% in her 12th. The actress, who is seen in TV shows like Jhansi Ki Rani, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Patiala Babes, passed her school with flying colours. On Friday, CBSE announced the result for 12th class students who appeared for exams earlier this year. Ashnoor scored 94 per cent and was jumping with happiness.

Ashnoor Kaur took to Instagram to share the news with her fans. She wrote, "AND 94% IT IS PEOPLE #12thboards... Feeling accomplished, as I didn’t disappoint myself and my near & dear ones... Hardwork paid off!!! All I have to say is, where there’s a will, there’s always, ALWAYS a way!

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 12 results on Friday. A total of 99.37 per cent of students have passed the exam. Among the passing students, 99.13 per cent are boys and 99.67 per cent are girls. The CBSE said that the pass percentage of girls in the board results is 0.54 per cent more than boys.

Talking about her future plans, Ashnoor Kaur in an interview revealed that she wants to pursue BBM now. She said, "It feels great. I feel nice and accomplished. I scored 93% in 10th and hence I thought I should get more than that. I didn’t even take up new projects as I wanted to concentrate on my studies. So it has finally paid off. I wish to pursue BMM and focus on my studies. For my masters, I might go abroad. Apart from acting, I also want to learn filmmaking and direction"

"I have booked a new house and it is my dream house. It is under construction. It feels good as it reflects that you are growing up, doing things on your own. Hard work pays. The house will be ready by next year first half. I have shifted to a new house, but I didn’t buy that," she added.

Not just TV shows, Ashnoor Kaur has also featured in Bollywood movies like Manmarziyaan and Sanju.