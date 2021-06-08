Image Source : TWITTER/ANIRUDDHDAVE Patiala Babes actor Aniruddh Dave shares first selfie after coming out of ICU, writes 'the battle is on'

TV actor Aniruddh Dave, known for his roles in shows like 'Patiala Babes, 'Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki,' etc contracted COVID-19 last month and was admitted to the hospital when his condition worsened. The actor was even put on ICU but is now recovering. He was recently shifted out of the same after which the 34-year old took to his social media to share a selfie and an update with his fans. Taking to Twitter, Aniruddh shared a selfie in which he can be seen showing a thumbs up. Sharing his health update, Dave wrote that he is doing fine now and has been granted permission to watch films and social media. However, he is still on oxygen support. Not only this but he even expressed gratitude to not just fans but also to his industry friends.

Alongside the picture he shared on the micro-blogging website, Aniruddh wrote, "And the battle is On this 36th day.oxygen is on.But ya On the road to recovery of lungs.Dr.goenka said dont talk much bt may do reply n can be in touch with loved ones,may watch films shows,new life,like a new born wl practice walking now,selfie toh banti hai #gratitude u all."

Have a look at his post here:

Just recently, on the occasion of his wife Shubhi's birthday, Aniruddh shared a heartfelt post along with a picture with her and their son. He wrote, "Happy birthday Shubhi. Dear @shubhiahuja this wish is very different in this difficult time..hmmm todays my 29 day in the hospital.. (not counting days otherswise, ab chhod diye din ginne) but u and Anishq actually making me strong every day saying this.Oh Fighter n my papa is strongest which is giving me immense strength to fight to keep calm, to sustain, to keep patience.. ha ha ha Dekh,patient hoon toh patience rakhna hi hoga. 15 saal se mumbai mein sirf patience hi seekha hai.."

"I would have actually given up on 30, 1 and 2 when you had come to see me, thou I couldn't recollect you, main nahin pehchan pa raha tha kisi ko. but once in some reverb sound someone said shubhi had come to see u once in ICU. And I thought non vaccinated, non covid history u came all the way to see me, leaving anishq, when doctor said. Situation is critical,infection is severe, U and my son.Gave me an example of courage... this is the very tough time where everyday I lose hope n everyday you boost, allure me saying, anishq ko swimming,skating aur mere jaisa horse rider banana hai... trust me today all the beeps of medical equipments.Tune of others ventilators n monitors. Sounding like happy birthday tune in hospital...."

On April 23, Aniruddh Dave had posted his coronavirus diagnosis on his Instagram, when he was shooting for a show in Bhopal. "Tested COVID positive," read the caption on his post.

Aniruddh Dave is a popular actor and has featured in many TV series such as Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan, Bandhan and Lockdown Ki Love Story.