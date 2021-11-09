Parth Samthaan-Niti Taylor's Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan back with fourth season in 2022? See actor's latest post

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Parth Samthaan, Niti Taylor's Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan back with fourth season in 2022

Our favourite show, 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan' is making a grand comeback in 2022 with its fourth season. Taking to his social media handle, Parth Samthaan dropped a hint about the new season of his renowned youth-based show. Starring Niti Taylor, Parth, Kishwar Merchant, Krissann Baretto, Zain Imam, Ayaz Ahmed, Charlie Chauhan, in pivotal roles, and produced by Vikas Gupta, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan is about a group of friends, popularly known as the FAB-5 in the S.P.A.C.E academy and captures the drama that unfolds in their lives, while they are getting tangled in the complexity of relationships. Sharing the post on new season, Parth captioned it "2022..Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan Season-4????Let’s see what y’all have to say about this one ??? #kyy4."

The excited fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis for the new season. A fan wrote, "Cant wait for manan to reunite". Another said "Oh my god hella excited." A comment read "Do we have to tell anything I mean it's already confirmed that we want S4 desperately."

In the TV series, Parth Samthaan played the role of Maanik Malhotra and featured alongside, Niti Taylor who played Nandini Murthy, the love interest of the former. The first season of the show aired in the year 2014. Parth and Niti’s sizzling chemistry became a huge rage amongst the youth, that they were fondly called ‘MaNan.’ Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan oozed out a romance like no other show and had people talking about it across the country.

Most of the main cast of the show reprised their roles in season 3. Pranay Prachuari Singh appeared as Zubin. Later, Zubin and Mukti are shown to be getting married by the end of the third season. Kishwer Merchant returned as Maanik's mother and head of S.P.A.C.E Academy Nyonika Malhotra and Ayaz Khan as Maanik's father Shrikant Malhotra.

As the name rightly goes, the show perfectly depicted the various aspects of friendship. Electrifying college bands have always upped the cool quotient and Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan’s FAB-5 band was about all things LIT and Swag.

Also Read: Will Mouni Roy return with Naagin 6? Ekta Kapoor announces show's come back in January