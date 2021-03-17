Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARTHSAMTHAAN Parth Samthaan's grandmother passes away, actor shares emotional post calling her 'cutest doll in family'

TV actor Parth Samthaan recently received a sad news when his grandmother passed away. Taking to Instagram, the 'Kasautii Zindagii 2' actor shared the sad news with his fans through an emotional post. It included a picture of his Nani alongside a caption where he called her the 'cutest doll' of the family and wished that she rest in peace. The post read, "My entire family including me came into existence coz of this woman , my ajji (naani) And it’s time for her to leave and start her new journey ..my cutie ....RIP AJJI cutest doll in our family ...Love you." As soon as he shared the post, his social media got filled with condolence messages and comments from fans as well as co-stars.

There were fans who wrote, "May her soul rest in peace," "SADDESST NEWS," etc on Parth's Insta post. Hina Khan who was seen playing the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 commented, "RIP...Naani’s are so so special." Ariah Agarwal, who played Mishka, commented, "Awww... may her soul rest in peace...hugs."

Have a look at the post here:

Parth recently celebrated his 30th birthday in the presence of his close friends including-- Aamna Sharif. Hina Khan, Arjun Bijlani and others. The videos and pictures from the bash went viral on the internet.

On the work front, he was last seen in music video with music album titled 'Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham' opposite Khushali Kumar.

The actor rose to fame with his role in the show 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan' after which he went on to play Mr Anurag Basu opposite Erica Fernandes in Ekta Kapoor's show.