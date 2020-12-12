Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Paras Chhabra’s fan says Sidharth Shukla is old enough to be Shehnaaz Gill’s father, Rahul Vaidya reacts

A fan of Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra, who tweets under his name, took a jibe at Sidharth Shukla’s age in a quirky way. As Sidharth turned 40 on Saturday, the Twitter user said 'had the actor gotten married at the ‘right time’, he would have had a daughter as old as Shehnaaz Gill,' whom he has been linked with since BB13. The contestants managed to earn a massive fanbase for their personality and undeniable chemistry in the controversial house.

Taking a jibe at Sidharth's age, Paras’ fan wrote, “@sidharth_shukla bhai sahi time pe shaadi ho gai hoti to #ShehnaazGill jitni beti hoti teri (brother, if you had gotten married at the right time, you would have a daughter as old as Shehnaaz Gill)... haha. just a joke dont take it otherwise... Wish u a very happy Birthday bro.”

@sidharth_shukla bhai sahi time pe shaadi ho gai hoti to #ShehnaazGill jitni beti hoti teri... haha 😄 just a joke dont take it otherwise... 🥰

Wish u a very happy Birthday bro 🎂 🥳 pic.twitter.com/ok5ynpwO0P — Paras Chhabra (@paras_chhabra) December 11, 2020

Reacting to the tweet, Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya jumped to Sidharth’s defence, saying, “Bhai toh us hishab se toh @sidharth_shukla ki shadi 12 saal mein honi chahiye thi aur uski Mahira jitni badi beti hoti. Yaad hai #BB13?..... hahahaha just joking.”

Bhai toh us hishab se toh @sidharth_shukla ki shadi 12 saal mein honi chahiye thi aur uski Mahira jitni badi beti hoti 😉Yaad hai #BB13 ?..... hahahaha just joking. 🤪💐🤗 https://t.co/DQI12u0j00 — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) December 11, 2020

Appreciating Rahul's reply, Shehnaaz commented, “Kya baat hai kya baat hai kya baat hai .. sahi hai.... tussi cha gaye.”

Sidharth, whose age was a subject of discussion on Bigg Boss 13, joked about his 'buddha (old)' comments about him as he tweeted, “To @TheRashamiDesai #ParasChabbra @MahiraSharma_ #VishalAdityaSingh ..... and who so ever it may concern ....I am now officially 40 saal ka ... but still not a Buddha ..(joke plz take it like one).”

To @TheRashamiDesai #ParasChabbra @MahiraSharma_ #VishalAdityaSingh ..... and who so ever it may concern ....I am now officially 40 saal ka ... but still not a Buddha ..(joke plz take it like one) — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) December 11, 2020

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz wished Sidharth with a video post, saying “Happy birthday to u @realsidharthshukla.”