  Paras Chhabra's fan says Sidharth Shukla is old enough to be Shehnaaz Gill's father, Rahul Vaidya reacts

December 12, 2020
Paras Chhabra's fan says Sidharth Shukla is old enough to be Shehnaaz Gill's father, Rahul Vaidya reacts

A fan of Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra, who tweets under his name, took a jibe at Sidharth Shukla’s age in a quirky way. As Sidharth turned 40 on Saturday, the Twitter user said 'had the actor gotten married at the ‘right time’, he would have had a daughter as old as Shehnaaz Gill,' whom he has been linked with since BB13. The contestants managed to earn a massive fanbase for their personality and undeniable chemistry in the controversial house.

Taking a jibe at Sidharth's age, Paras’ fan wrote, “@sidharth_shukla bhai sahi time pe shaadi ho gai hoti to #ShehnaazGill jitni beti hoti teri (brother, if you had gotten married at the right time, you would have a daughter as old as Shehnaaz Gill)... haha. just a joke dont take it otherwise... Wish u a very happy Birthday bro.”

Reacting to the tweet, Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya jumped to Sidharth’s defence, saying, “Bhai toh us hishab se toh @sidharth_shukla ki shadi 12 saal mein honi chahiye thi aur uski Mahira jitni badi beti hoti. Yaad hai #BB13?..... hahahaha just joking.”

 Appreciating Rahul's reply, Shehnaaz commented, “Kya baat hai kya baat hai kya baat hai .. sahi hai.... tussi cha gaye.”

Sidharth, whose age was a subject of discussion on Bigg Boss 13, joked about his 'buddha (old)' comments about him as he tweeted, “To @TheRashamiDesai #ParasChabbra @MahiraSharma_ #VishalAdityaSingh ..... and who so ever it may concern ....I am now officially 40 saal ka ... but still not a Buddha ..(joke plz take it like one).”

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz wished Sidharth with a video post, saying “Happy birthday to u @realsidharthshukla.”

