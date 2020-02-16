Image Source : TWITTER Paras Chhabra on quitting Bigg Boss 13 on finale night: Got the money as well as new show

Former Splitsvilla winner Paras Chhabra wowed the audience of television reality show Bigg Boss 13. Be it professing his fondness for friend Mahira Sharma or cosying up to strong contender and now winner Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra was doing it all to be seen on the show. On Bigg Boss 13 finale night on Saturday, all six finalists -- Paras, Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Arti Singh and Shehnaz Gill -- were offered Rs 10 lakh to quit the game before the announcement of the winner of the show. Contestants were given 30 seconds to make their decision before pressing the buzzer. And it was Paras who decided to pocket the money and walk out of the house.

"Aaya bhi apni marzi se tha, jaana bhi apni marzi se tha," Paras said after taking the cash prize.

While speaking to media, Paras said, “I believe, I’m the only contestant who didn’t lose. I got the money as well as a new show”.

When asked about his new show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge along with Shehnaaz Gill, he said that he is excited and looking forward to the show. He also added that he would want to marry a girl like her mother.

A video of Paras Chhabra from one of the Bigg Boss 13 episodes without his wig took the social media by storm.

Paras addressed why he wears a wig in one of the episodes itself. Paras said he was never bald but did have scanty hair, which got worse with overexposure to styling methods.

“It’s youth. A lot of young people do a lot of things. I’ve done a lot of modelling and due to that I exposed my hair to so many products, so much heat that it made my hair scanty. I was never bald, I was just a bit scanty. When I came to this show, I thought, every actor uses extensions, patches to look nice. So I used a patch too and I feel no shame for it because I know that I look good,” he said.

