Parag Tyagi loses pet Simba months after Shefali Jariwala's death; revisiting their last family post

New Delhi:

It's been a little over a year since actor-performer Shefali Jariwala died. Popularly known as the Kaanta Laga Girl, her husband Parag Tyagi often remembers her through emotional posts on social media. That is exactly when he announced the death of their pet dog, Simba, whom Shefali considered no less than her son. This takes us back in time, when Shefali shared her last-ever Instagram post with her husband and their pet dog.

Shefali Jariwala’s last post with Parag Tyagi and Simba

Shared in April 2025, Shefali's last photo with Parag Tyagi and Simba captured a happy family moment. Dated April 5, 2025, the photo was from Navratri celebrations and the auspicious kanya pooja rituals. One of the pictures from the carousel featured the late actress with her husband and her dog. Sharing moments from the occasion, she wrote, “Jai Mata Di with my very naughty and loving children.”

The post showed her taking part in the rituals and spending time with the children. Even today, the comments section is filled with messages from fans, with many writing “Miss you Shefali ma’am,” “RIP ma’am,” and “Why did you leave so soon.”

What did Parag Tyagi post after Simba's death?

On July 23, Parag Tyagi shared an emotional video on Instagram and revealed that Simba had died within a year of Shefali Jariwala’s passing. The video showed Shefali in a green jumpsuit playing with Simba, cuddling him and spending affectionate moments with him. The clip highlighted the close relationship she shared with her pet and how much he meant to her.

Sharing the video, the Pavitra Rishta actor wrote, “Now mamma is not alone, Simba is very happy with mamma.. can’t wait to join you both (my life lines).”

How did Shefali Jariwala die?

Shefali Jariwala reportedly died due to cardiac arrest on June 27, 2025. She was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital, where she was declared dead.

Meanwhile, Shefali married Parag Tyagi in 2015. After her passing, Parag has found solace in spirituality. He also got his late wife's face inked on his chest and has filled their house with happy family photos from the bygone days.

Also read:

Who was Kaylee Hottle? Deaf-mute actress known for playing Jia in 'Godzilla vs Kong' dies at 18