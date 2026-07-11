Sairaab actor Rohit Chandel arrested after minor girl files complaint under POCSO Act

New Delhi:

Shocking news has emerged regarding television actor Rohit Chandel, who is currently seen in the TV serial Sairab. According to the police, the actor has been arrested on charges of allegedly stalking, repeatedly calling, harassing and assaulting a 16-year-old girl in Mumbai's eastern suburbs. A case has been registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police said the investigation is being carried out expeditiously.

Rohit Chandel arrested

The 29-year-old actor is known for playing Bajirao in Kashibai Bajirao Ballal and Dhaval Makwana in Pandya Store. Along with the stringent POCSO Act, the Pant Nagar Police have also invoked Sections 78 and 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to stalking and voluntarily causing hurt. He was arrested in connection with these charges.

Serious allegations against Rohit Chandel

Rohit Chandel was arrested on Friday from his residence in Dahisar and produced before a special POCSO court, which remanded him to police custody. According to the complaint filed by a resident of the eastern suburbs, the accused allegedly harassed the minor by repeatedly calling her from his own number as well as several other phone numbers. The complaint further alleges that on July 5, he intercepted the girl near her residential building, stalked her, picked a quarrel with her, verbally abused her and assaulted her.

Rohit Chandel embroiled in legal trouble

The police stated that the minor and the accused were known to each other. Providing further details, an official said, "A case has been registered based on the complaint, and the accused has been arrested. Further investigation into the matter is underway."

Who is Rohit Chandel?

For the unversed, Rohit Chandel hails from Shahada, a town in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district. Raised in a middle-class family, his father is a retired forest officer while his mother is a homemaker. Before entering showbiz, Rohit used to play professional cricket for the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) and also represented his district in martial arts. After briefly studying at VIT Pune, he dropped out and moved to Mumbai to pursue his dream of becoming an actor.

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